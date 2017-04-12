There’ll be a cafe that serves robot blowjobs with your coffee

As if having morning coffee with a side of oral sex at a café isn’t weird enough, now you can have the deed done by a robot too.

Inspired by the blowjob cafes of Thailand, entrepreneur Bradley Chavet revealed early this year plans of opening a fellatio café in Geneva, Switzerland. Now, he wants to expand in London. The caveat: with tight sex work regulations in the UK, he has no other choice but to hire robot escorts.

The café will be open from 6am until 11pm, will serve coffee, pastries, and of course the main draw, sex. A 15-minute oral session comes with an espresso and will cost clients AUS$106 (US$78).

According to Charvet, the concept will become “totally normal,” seeing as how more and more people are trying out sex robots.

“The bar is the place to meet people, to extend your network and the way to start the morning,” he said. “What could be better than meet your friends around a cafe and to enjoy a nice blow job from a sex robot?”

