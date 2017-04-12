Lost At E Minor
This talented artist reimagines your horoscope into a nightmarish monster

Cormack O'Connor
By Cormack O'Connor

If you thought that the most horrifying thing about your horoscope was the prediction of financial stress (especially since you’ve got diamonds to buy), think again!

U.S.-based artist Damon Hellandbrand, has taken the seemingly innocent zodiac symbols and reimagined them into absolutely horrific beasts – human/animal hybrids from the depths of hell. Seriously, they’re like something straight out of a nightmare!

While the works were predominately created using digital illustration programs, Hellandbrand works across a number of mediums and often begins his works with simple pencil drawings or watercolour paintings – “basically whatever medium I’m in the mood for,” he says.

The artist draws inspiration from the likes of Ralph McQuarrie, Boris Vallejo and Frank Frazetta, and told Bored Panda that he has “a fondness for anything fantasy-related or anything that doesn’t exist in reality.”

Check out some of the works below!

Via Bored Panda

About the author

Cormack is a Melbourne based freelance writer and photographer. He loves to travel, drink red wine, and spin records. On the weekends you’ll most likely find him eating pork buns or shaking up cocktails for his friends.

