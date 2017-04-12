showerorange is the new challenge that has taken the internet by storm

How does it even occur to someone to do this? Some pretty strange things find their place in virality in the pseudo-reality we know as the internet, the latest of which is both intriguing and inviting simultaneously.

Redditors are the perpetrators of the new online craze which sees individuals eat a full orange while taking their daily showers.

ate an orange in the shower today. probably one of the best experiences of my life. — katarina (@thegrreatkatsby) March 2, 2017

Yep, that’s right, people all over the world are embracing the new fad of devouring a big sticky orange while they cleanse themselves.

Apparently, over 8000 redditors have already posted pics of their shower oranges online, and the craze isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

just had my first #showerorange and it was the greatest experience of my life pic.twitter.com/HpOVDXw2X8 — edboy valaduuuude (@EddyValadez2234) December 21, 2016

when i eat an orange in the shower i always pee on it first so i don't get athlete's foot — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) March 11, 2017

What on Earth possesses one to ponder, “hmmm, what if I ate an orange while I washed myself? Surely, that would improve my experience to a state of orange-induced euphoria…”

Admittedly, the idea is kind of appealing. You just want to give it a try!

. Update. I don't feel any different after eating the orange in the shower. — Chance Burkle (@BurkleChance) March 12, 2017

What do you think? Weird and gross? Or groundbreaking?

Be right back, I’m just going to have a shower…

Via MyGC