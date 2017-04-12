Lost At E Minor
Irishman’s accent is so thick even the Irish are confused


You know you’ve got a really thick accent when your own countrymen can’t understand a word you say.

On Monday, Ireland’s RTE News did a report about a farmer who discovered he had lost up to 60 sheep up on Mount Brandon. The footage shows sheep farmer Joe O’Shea giving an interview, his words unintelligible and baffling.

His accent is so thick that even his fellow Irishmen are effing confused!

“Speaking as a man born of fine Irish stock, I like to think I have an innate ability to understand most accents from Dublin to Belfast to Cork,” Pedestrian.tv wrote.

“This farmer talking about his stolen sheep on RTÉ News? Completely, completely beyond me.”

While there is no hope in deciphering O’Shea’s accent, we do wish he’d eventually find his lost sheep.

Via Pedestrian

