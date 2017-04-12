Irishman’s accent is so thick even the Irish are confused

You know you’ve got a really thick accent when your own countrymen can’t understand a word you say.

On Monday, Ireland’s RTE News did a report about a farmer who discovered he had lost up to 60 sheep up on Mount Brandon. The footage shows sheep farmer Joe O’Shea giving an interview, his words unintelligible and baffling.

Gardaí in Co Kerry are investigating the theft of up to 60 sheep on Mount Brandon pic.twitter.com/85bJRIGrsb — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 9, 2017

His accent is so thick that even his fellow Irishmen are effing confused!

@rtenews @ShonaOT this is what I was on about. Legit haven't a rashers what anyone here is saying. @IanCollins_IC any ideas?! — Aislinn O'Toole (@AislinnOT) April 9, 2017

@rtenews Couldn't understand a word either of them said. Feel sorry for tourists thinking of going on a trip where Kerryish isn't their 1st language… — Deirdre (@shallow_boat) April 10, 2017

“Speaking as a man born of fine Irish stock, I like to think I have an innate ability to understand most accents from Dublin to Belfast to Cork,” Pedestrian.tv wrote.

“This farmer talking about his stolen sheep on RTÉ News? Completely, completely beyond me.”

@rtenews @sarahs_mindtank What do you make of this man's accent? (Not the newsreader btw, the other lad, lad.) — Jamie O Hara (@JamieO_Hara) April 10, 2017

@JamieO_Hara @rtenews Much like fine wine or a night at the opera, I can only hope to one day understand it. (I loved it) — Sarah (@sarahs_mindtank) April 10, 2017

While there is no hope in deciphering O’Shea’s accent, we do wish he’d eventually find his lost sheep.

Via Pedestrian