Lost At E Minor
This dad made his kid the most epic cardboard knight armor ever
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This dad made his kid the most epic cardboard knight armor ever
Art

This dad made his kid the most epic cardboard knight armor ever

John Huxtable
By John Huxtable

Costume-making for children is basically a creative parent competition, and this kid’s dad should have a gold medal for his badass Gothic-style cardboard armour.

Stockholm-based artist Warren King has gone above and beyond for his son. Not satisfied with a store-bought Batman job, this father has taken to a cardboard box Ned Kelly-style and the results are tremendous.

Using glue, Velcro, and other readily available materials he set about engineering a knight that could slay even the most beastly papier mache dragon.

A helmet

A body armour

By thinking ahead and following a careful pattern, he neatly avoided your typical box and toilet roll arrangement and came up with a suit of armour that bends at the knees and joints – and also looks phenomenal.

The cardboard shoes

To cap it all off, King did a legit paint job that has vague similarities to the Black Knight from Monty Python, always a winner.

A black knight

King also makes other more complex cardboard sculptures, all of which you can see on his website.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Leave a comment