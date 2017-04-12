Lost At E Minor
Bookstore employees create amusing art using book covers
Jake Rosengarten
Who says you can’t have fun at work? Not these guys, that’s for sure

Librairie Mollat is the oldest independent bookstore in France and has been stocking fine works of literature since opening its doors in 1896.

However, now they’ve turned their attention to a different art form.

The store’s Instagram page is jam packed with amazingly staged photos of their patrons and employees with carefully placed book covers which create super cool illusions.

That’s one way to make reading fun!

Via Dangerous Minds

