Lost At E Minor
These black watercolor paintings are incredibly soothing to look at
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for These black watercolor paintings are incredibly soothing to look at
Art

These black watercolor paintings are incredibly soothing to look at

Jake Rosengarten
By Jake Rosengarten

Art has the power to make us feel a range of emotions. But when looking at this series by Indonesia-based watercolour artist Elicia Edijanto, it’s difficult to feel anything other than calmness and tranquility.

Her works depict scenes which look straight out of an African safari and are framed in a way which brings your mind at ease. Each one features dark hazy colours and silhouetted creatures, oddly creating a sense of intrigue and calm.

Good night world, good night you.

A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on

Edijanto says she often utilises images of children to manufacture a sense of honesty.

“My subject are often children and animal because they are honest, sincere, unprejudiced and unpretentious,” the artist said.

“They give me so much inspiration for [a] particular mood or atmosphere, such as tranquility, solemnity, and also wilderness and freedom, which I put on my paintings.”

We'll grow old together

A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on

You can view more of Edijanto’s calming works on her Instagram.

Yesterday at the lake

A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on

Forever

A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on

For Hero

A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on

'Away' is featured in 'Form In Light' exhibition Snap! Downtown @snaporlando – Inquiries: info@snaporlando.com

A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on

Via Colossal

Videos from E MINOR TV

Leave a comment