These black watercolor paintings are incredibly soothing to look at

Art has the power to make us feel a range of emotions. But when looking at this series by Indonesia-based watercolour artist Elicia Edijanto, it’s difficult to feel anything other than calmness and tranquility.

Her works depict scenes which look straight out of an African safari and are framed in a way which brings your mind at ease. Each one features dark hazy colours and silhouetted creatures, oddly creating a sense of intrigue and calm.

Good night world, good night you. A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Sep 16, 2016 at 10:32am PDT

Edijanto says she often utilises images of children to manufacture a sense of honesty.

A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:32am PST

“My subject are often children and animal because they are honest, sincere, unprejudiced and unpretentious,” the artist said.

“They give me so much inspiration for [a] particular mood or atmosphere, such as tranquility, solemnity, and also wilderness and freedom, which I put on my paintings.”

We'll grow old together A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:50am PST

You can view more of Edijanto’s calming works on her Instagram.

Yesterday at the lake A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

'Genesis' original painting is sold some time ago, but you can order the prints here on www.lumarte.eu @lumarte_art_online 😊 A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:43am PST

Forever A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Sep 9, 2016 at 12:52am PDT

For Hero A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Aug 24, 2016 at 2:57am PDT

'Away' is featured in 'Form In Light' exhibition Snap! Downtown @snaporlando – Inquiries: info@snaporlando.com A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Aug 18, 2016 at 12:22am PDT

A post shared by Elicia Edijanto (@eliciaedijanto) on Aug 19, 2016 at 2:10am PDT

