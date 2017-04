These sculptures are created out of leaves and petals. Japanese artist Hiroshi Shinno crafts intricate sculptures of imaginary insects with just leaves and petals, plus an acrylic finish to make it more visible.

His works are absolutely mesmerising and super realistic and we’re amazed that he can craft such lifelike objects from such difficult-to-sculpt materials.

Take a closer look at his work and I think you’ll agree that they really are masterpieces.

#HiroshiShinno uses materials from nature which he picks one by one from his home to create sculptures that embody both the real world and fantasy. Having recenty moved to the countryside in Japan, Shinno picks pieces of nature such as flowers, seeds, leaves and insects and casts them in resin to create each sculpture. Shinno's works will be presented by #YODGallery in a solo exhibition and the artists will be nominated for the #PULSEPRIZE at #PULSEMiamiBeach16. @yod_gallery A post shared by PULSE Contemporary Art Fair (@pulseartfair) on Oct 22, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

Hiroshi Shinno creates imaginary insects with plants and resin http://www.factriver.com/15129 #art #hiroshishinno #insect #sculpture #surrealism A post shared by FactRiver (@factriver) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Ohh baby perfection #voltany2015 #bugs #flower #installationart #nyc #hiroshiShinno A post shared by Silví ✖️✖✖ (@silverprojects_) on Mar 9, 2015 at 1:11pm PDT

