You’ll surely have a magical time with these unicorn horn dildos
You’ll surely have a magical time with these unicorn horn dildos

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

First there was the unicorn umbrella. Then the unicorn slippers, and then the crying unicorn candle. Now with the unicorn horn dildo, we’ve finally reached the apex of mythical creature merchandise – or should I say, its climax.

Geeky Sexy Toys is selling a collection of dildos made to look like unicorn horns. Each one is handmade using body-safe silicon, and measures at 7.5 inches long, 5.5 inches wide at the base, and 2 inches at the tip.

There’s also a suction cup at the end, so you can stick it anywhere you’d like – be it someone else’s genitals, or if you’re into role-playing a unicorn, someone’s head.

The dildos cum, err, come in three colours: pink, white, and lilac.

If you’re horny and looking to have a fairy tale ending, you can’t go wrong with these. Get the Unicorn Horn Dildo here for AUS$66 (US$50).

Via Design Taxi

