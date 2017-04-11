It’s enough to make you never want to go to a theme park ever again.

Throne Fair in Paris is a popular attraction that might not be that way for much longer after a gut-wrenchingly terrifying situation on Sunday.

A young girl was on one of those zipline-style rides that look incredibly unsafe, and it turns out that sometimes they are.

The poor little thing was left dangling 50m above the ground as she violently swung back and forth after somehow falling out of the harness.

Smartphone footage taken by a shocked bystander shows her flying through the air suspended by her feet, at one point nearly smashing her head against a steel fence enclosed around the ride.

A bunch of dudes are able to slow her down by repeatedly grabbing her, and thankfully she was able to rescued after a man managed to latch onto her arm and put an end to the nightmare.

“It could have been much more serious … It is a miracle if the girl was not hurt,” the director of the Throne Fair ride told France Bleu.

Theme park rides are mostly safe…until they aren’t – and that for me, is enough to never go on them.

