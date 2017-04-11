This Schrodinger’s cat plush doll is alive and dead at the same time

It doesn’t come in a terrible poison box, but this version of Schrodinger’s cat is definitely simultaneously living and deceased.

Online store ThinkGeek has released a plush doll that resembles the famous science cat. One side features a happy, healthy feline, but flip it around, and you’ll have yourself a very much deceased animal.

“The purrrrfect gift for the science and cat lover in your life,” the website says.

The 12-inch toy is inspired by Erwin Schrodinger’s 1935 thought experiment, which believed that the pet placed in a box filled with poison can be alive and dead at the same time, as long as no one peeks inside the box.

The plush doll is available on ThinkGeek for AUS$25 (US$19).

Via Laughing Squid