DISGRACE: United Airlines overbooked a flight so this man was dragged off bloodied and limp

Here’s what we know so far. According to witness Tyler Bridges, United Airlines overbooked a flight from Chicago O’Hare to Louisville.

A representative from the airline came on after boarding and curtly announced,

“We have United employees that need to fly to Louisville tonight. This flight’s not leaving until four people get off.”

“That rubbed some people the wrong way,” Bridges said.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, no-one volunteered – because these people had paid good money for their flight, had already checked in, gone through security and WERE ON THE DAMN PLANE.

So what did the airline do? They forced people off.

First they told a young couple to get off who, according to the witness, were pretty pissed off but eventually gave in.

Then they told an older man to get off, to which he refused, saying,

“Nope. I’m not getting off the flight. I’m a doctor and have to see patients tomorrow morning,” Bridges said.

The airline kept insisting, but still the man refused to leave the plane.

Three policemen then boarded, reached over the aisle and grabbed him as he screamed.

He appeared to hit his head or some part of his body as they dragged from his chair.

He then went completely limp and was pulled out as passengers jeered the policemen for their seemingly despicable behaviour.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

@WHAS11 It looked like he was knocked out, because he went limp and quiet and they dragged him out of the plane like a rag doll. — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Witnesses say that the man frantically returned minutes later screaming,

“I have to go home.”

“He was kind of dazed and confused.” Bridges said.

A group of high-schoolers left in disgust after that, and the flight eventually got to Louisville three hours after schedule.

Here’s what United Airlines has said about the situation.

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

So @united sucks. But the Chicago police who dragged the man off the flight are also monsters. Police using unnecessary force, again. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 10, 2017

Huh, never noticed these options on the United website until this morning pic.twitter.com/cP8LpIFEP1 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 10, 2017

What a disgrace.

