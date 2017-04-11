Lost At E Minor
Sushi doughnuts is the latest food craze breaking Instagram
Love sushi? Love doughnuts? Welcome to the future – a world where a fusion of the two exists.

The unlikely marriage of two food items far apart on the flavour spectrum is nothing new in the culinary world. Over the years, humanity has been blessed with some brilliant combos, but there’s never any guarantee a pairing will please everyone. So every now and then, we open our minds (and mouths) to a wild card.

And today, it’s sushi doughnuts.

SUSHI DONUTS have arrived in SoCal 🎉🍣🍩 #dreamsdocometrue #sushidonut #labucketlist Via @losangeles_eats

A post shared by LA Bucket List (@losangelesbucketlist) on

Seemingly born out of the mind of someone looking for a cheap date, this dinner-cum-dessert exploded into the food scene via South Carolina, USA restaurant Oktopi.

The original recipe that caught the internet’s attention stemmed from the mind of sushi chef Will Bates, and had a ‘body’ composed of rice, avocado puree, and spicy crab, topped with the fish. You can wipe that drool off your chin now.

🍙🍩 Sushi Donuts! 🍣🍩 #sydney 🤤🤤 #sushidonut #doshi #iphoneography

A post shared by 🎾 ⚽️ nithabecks ⚽️ 🎾 (@bluefetuccini) on

Of course, as you can imagine, people started whipping up their own sushi doughnuts. And the phenomenon has since swept through Instagram, with foodies from Vancouver to Sydney fawning over these delightful creations.

Surely, Dominique Ansel is sitting in a posh office somewhere, salty (no pun intended) over this new trend.

Since you guys liked my last sushi donuts, here are some more! Avocado, mango, and black sesame seeds, and after this shot I added more of that spicy vegan mayo and sriracha — that got a bit messy, but I might post a photo one day. 😁 And I wanted to give a shout out to one of my favorite accounts, @bestofavocado — an all vegan avocado account, in case you're not already following — who has been amazingly supportive of my work. 💚 #bestofavocado #vegan #sushi #vegansushi #sushidonut #vegandonuts #avocado #avocadoaddict #avocadolove #herbivore #mango #vegannoms #veganaf #eatvegan #veganeats #eatinghealthy #veganinspo #thrivemags #veganshare #whatvegansdo #instavegan #veganfoodie #canon7d #planteater #herbivore #plantbaseddiet #carbup #cleaneatingideas #vegansofvancouver

A post shared by Anna Pelzer (@anna.pelzer) on

What do you think of this latest food craze? Is it just another visual spectacle soon to fade into Instagram obscurity faster than it rose to fame? How does it stand up to the infamous pizza cake?

Only time will tell if the sushi doughnut will be here to stay.

2 of my favourite things ❤❤

A post shared by Vickie Liu 🙊 (@vickiee_yo) on

To learn more about Oktopi, visit them on Facebook.

Via USA Today

