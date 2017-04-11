“The surest way to corrupt a youth is to instruct him to hold in higher esteem those who think alike than those who think differently.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche.

Remember the powerful imagination you had as a child? It was immeasurable. The curiosity, creativity, the innocent courage to try new things. What happened?

That’s one of the themes of the animated short Alike, written and directed by Madrid-based animators Daniel Martínez Lara and Rafa Cano Méndez. The pair spent over four years creating the video, which circles on the social pressures the youthful and creative spirit faces, especially from a father-to-son perspective.

The video runs for just under seven minutes, with zero dialogue, but Lara and Méndez’s characters do more than enough to illustrate their universal message. The father and son in the video are painted with visible but dull shades of orange and blue, surrounded by a gray soul-sucking and pressure-packed society. They struggle to keep their ‘color’ as the film goes on, and almost completely lose it.

We won’t spoil it for you, though. The short still has a happy ending which you’ll have to see for yourself.

“Children turn your world upside down,” said Lara. “When you are a father, you often wonder what the best thing is for your children. This short intends to a reflection in that sense.”

It’s actually super accurate and inspiring – a poignant reminder that creativity and open-mindedness isn’t limited to the youth, and can very well rise again if we choose to call on it.

Via A Plus