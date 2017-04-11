Chinese cook can make any dish with just office supplies

A Chinese cook extraordinaire is able to pull off incredible delicacies just using office supplies. Talk about pushing the envelope!

Imagine yourself caught up at the office at lunch hour with a deadline on an important project. You can’t order anything and you’re stuck with just the water cooler and that lousy, broken-down coffee machine.

Most of us would just chew on a pencil and cry. But not Little Ye.

She’s turned into an internet sensation by posting YouTube videos wherein she cooks sumptuous food just by using stuff we can find in any office.

Little Ye is so ingenious, she managed to cook an improvised crepe by dismantling her workstation and using the computer case as a nifty frying surface.

She also was able to use an iron to cook some bacon, make popcorn with a can of Pepsi and a candle, and roast kebabs with an ordinary heat lamp.

Little Ye really doesn’t get much actual work done, but at least the gifted cook found alternative uses for the water cooler. She took off the tank and used the heating function to concoct a Chinese hot pot.

Making noodles on the desk? Check.

Strawberry ice cream with the fire extinguisher? Check.

A cake baked with a lamp light? Easy peasy! There seems nothing she can’t do.

Aside from Little Ye’s amusing antics, her videos are quite funny by themselves. If there would ever be a cross between The Office, McGyver, and Hell’s Kitchen, this is the closest you’ll ever get.