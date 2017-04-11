Artist creates tattoos you’d easily mistake for Picasso paintings

At first glance, you’d think you’re seeing a Pablo Picasso or a Georges Braques, but you’re actually looking at a Mike Boyd.

The London-based tattoo artist uses seemingly random geometric shapes and bold colours to create images both beautiful and surreal. Inspired by the works of famous Cubism painters, Boyd even puts a contemporary twist to the style by depicting subjects like R2D2 and C3PO, David Bowie, and Gambit from the X-Men.

David Bowie. Thanks Nils. @thecirclelondon #abstract #cubism #futurism #davidbowie A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Feb 11, 2016 at 12:00pm PST

While many artists prefer making designs that are easily recognisable, Boyd prefers his to be a bit more abstract, leaving observers to make their own interpretations.

Thanks Brett, done @modernbodyart #abstract #futurism #cubism #thecirclelondon #uktta #tattooworkers A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Sep 6, 2016 at 10:34am PDT

“I love the strange juxtaposition of angles and colors, and yet it’s still recognizable,” he told Illusion. “I like the fact that it… doesn’t quite look right.”

Head over to Mike Boyd’s Instagram page to see more of his tattoos.

Heart. @thecirclelondon #abstract #cubism #futurism #thecirclelondon #tattooworkers #tattoolifemagazine #equilattera #thetattooer A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Oct 6, 2016 at 8:45am PDT

Better photo. Thanks Adriana. #tattoo #thecirclelondon #cubism #abstract #illustration A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Capricorn. Done at @sangbleuzurich #abstracttattoo #abstract #tattoo #mikeboydtattoos #illustration A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Star Wars stuff. #abstract #cubism #tattoo #starwars #r2d2 #c3po #futurism A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:57am PST

Bowie. #abstract #cubism #illustration #tattoo #mikeboydtattoos #thecirclelondon A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Gambit colour orgy! Thanks Katherine! #xmen #gambit #illustration #cubism #futurism #abstract #thecirclelondon A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Happy international woman day. #thecirclelondon #abstract #tattoo #illustration #cubism A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Via This Is Colossal