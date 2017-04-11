Artist creates tattoos you’d easily mistake for Picasso paintings

At first glance, you’d think you’re seeing a Pablo Picasso or a Georges Braques, but you’re actually looking at a Mike Boyd.
The London-based tattoo artist uses seemingly random geometric shapes and bold colours to create images both beautiful and surreal. Inspired by the works of famous Cubism painters, Boyd even puts a contemporary twist to the style by depicting subjects like R2D2 and C3PO, David Bowie, and Gambit from the X-Men.
While many artists prefer making designs that are easily recognisable, Boyd prefers his to be a bit more abstract, leaving observers to make their own interpretations.
“I love the strange juxtaposition of angles and colors, and yet it’s still recognizable,” he told Illusion. “I like the fact that it… doesn’t quite look right.”
Head over to Mike Boyd’s Instagram page to see more of his tattoos.
Via This Is Colossal
