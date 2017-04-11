Lost At E Minor
Artist creates tattoos you’d easily mistake for Picasso paintings
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Artist creates tattoos you’d easily mistake for Picasso paintings
Art

Artist creates tattoos you’d easily mistake for Picasso paintings

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

At first glance, you’d think you’re seeing a Pablo Picasso or a Georges Braques, but you’re actually looking at a Mike Boyd.

The London-based tattoo artist uses seemingly random geometric shapes and bold colours to create images both beautiful and surreal. Inspired by the works of famous Cubism painters, Boyd even puts a contemporary twist to the style by depicting subjects like R2D2 and C3PO, David Bowie, and Gambit from the X-Men.

David Bowie. Thanks Nils. @thecirclelondon #abstract #cubism #futurism #davidbowie

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on

While many artists prefer making designs that are easily recognisable, Boyd prefers his to be a bit more abstract, leaving observers to make their own interpretations.

Thanks Brett, done @modernbodyart #abstract #futurism #cubism #thecirclelondon #uktta #tattooworkers

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on

“I love the strange juxtaposition of angles and colors, and yet it’s still recognizable,” he told Illusion. “I like the fact that it… doesn’t quite look right.”

Head over to Mike Boyd’s Instagram page to see more of his tattoos.

Better photo. Thanks Adriana. #tattoo #thecirclelondon #cubism #abstract #illustration

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on

Capricorn. Done at @sangbleuzurich #abstracttattoo #abstract #tattoo #mikeboydtattoos #illustration

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on

Star Wars stuff. #abstract #cubism #tattoo #starwars #r2d2 #c3po #futurism

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on

Bowie. #abstract #cubism #illustration #tattoo #mikeboydtattoos #thecirclelondon

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on

Gambit colour orgy! Thanks Katherine! #xmen #gambit #illustration #cubism #futurism #abstract #thecirclelondon

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on

Happy international woman day. #thecirclelondon #abstract #tattoo #illustration #cubism

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydtattoos) on

Via This Is Colossal

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Leave a comment