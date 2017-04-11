A student made a bag that lets you cook in the washing machine

Microwave dinners are so passé, the hottest things now are washing machine dinners.

For his project at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Tel Aviv, student designer Iftach Gazit invented a food bag that can be cooked using a washing machine.

Called the Sous La Vie, the bag uses the sous-vide method of cooking, wherein the vacuum-sealed ingredients are steamed over a long period of time.

“Instead of following a sous-vide recipe and cooking a piece of meat at 58˚C for two and a half hours, just set your washing machine to ‘synthetics’ for a long duration programme,” explained Gazit. “Cooking vegetables? Set your machine to ‘cotton’ for a short duration programme.”

The bags come with fully packaged meals and sides, along with detailed instructions and nutritional information cleverly made to resemble clothing labels. Each one is also made from Tyvek paper, which keeps the contents soap-free.

According to Gazit, he came up with the concept after reading about how 24/7 laundromats have been helping the homeless.

“It can be humorous to think of cooking your food in the washing machine as a new dinner topic, or a Damien Hirst-style restaurant filled with washing machines instead of pills,” he said. “But humour is not the point.

“Instead, the Sous La Vie laundry-dinner serves as a reminder of lost homes and (the American) dream,” he added. “The laundry dinner is not intended solely for the homeless, but much rather for us all: a product that reflects on our taste, our economic ability and our culture.”

You can find out more about the product here.

Via Springwise