This park has a sky trampoline that lets you play in the treetops
This park has a sky trampoline that lets you play in the treetops

Inigo del Castillo
In Istanbul, architects have outdone themselves after creating a surreal concept for a park that has – get this – an elevated playground, hammocks, and a trampoline in the sky.

Made by Studio Dior, the Parkorman park will be located six miles north of the city centre and seeks to address Istanbul’s shortage of green spaces.

According to the firm, the concept also aims to create “a love story between people and nature.” To do that, the park will comprise five main zones, each one completely unique from each other.

There’s The Plaza, which is a place for gathering by the entrance. The Loop includes swings and hammocks suspended high above the trees. The Pool, which is basically a giant ball pit. The Chords, an elevated winding footpath with trampolines at its centre.

Finally, there’s The Grove, a maze-like trail that leads visitors to an elegant sculpture called The Fountain of Clarity.

“Our masterplan for Parkorman is a web of possibilities; a living system of places for visitors to explore. Instead of dictating one’s path through the park, visitors write their own experience,” said Studio Dior.

“Numerous non-linear pathways, like calligraphy, weave through the existing woodland, surprising people with unexpected discoveries along their journey.”

It’s unknown when the city will begin the park’s construction. Or how they plan on keeping people from falling off the trampolines.

Via Inhabitat

