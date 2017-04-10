This is the cutest, most brutal letter ever sent by a little girl

Most people include photos or small gifts in their letters to loved ones, but a nine-year-old named Abigail decided to include something else: a booger and a fart.

Redditor ‘InfoSecPeezy’ recently shared how he received such a letter. As it turns out, he and his niece Abigail have been mailing each other ever since she could write down her name. Just a few days ago, he got the most memorable letter of all.

It reads:

“Dear Uncle Nemesis,

“Hi There!

“How are you doing? I am fabulous.

“I have earned ten dollars and I am going to buy spend it all on candy that I will stash in my room. Not much has happened, but I will keep you posted. I regret to inform you, that the last time I saw you, I could not deliver my booger, so, I will put it on the bottom of the page.”

And true enough, she placed a booger just above her name. But wait, there’s more. She adds one more line below her signature.

“P.S. I farted in the envelope,” she said.

What a little savage!

‘InfoSecPeezy’ commented that he’ll be framing the letter, as well as replying with a “’hard boiled’ potato with an invoice,” and a “response written backwards, including candy wrappers and a ransom demand.”

We can’t wait to hear what Niece Nemesis has to say about that!

Via Mashable