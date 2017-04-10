This is the cutest, most brutal letter ever sent by a little girl

Most people include photos or small gifts in their letters to loved ones, but a nine-year-old named Abigail decided to include something else: a booger and a fart.
Redditor ‘InfoSecPeezy’ recently shared how he received such a letter. As it turns out, he and his niece Abigail have been mailing each other ever since she could write down her name. Just a few days ago, he got the most memorable letter of all.
Since my niece could write her name, we have been mailing each other letters. We have both been pretty busy and haven’t sent or received in a while, but just got this today and this kid cracks me up! from funny
It reads:
“Dear Uncle Nemesis,
“Hi There!
“How are you doing? I am fabulous.
“I have earned ten dollars and I am going to buy spend it all on candy that I will stash in my room. Not much has happened, but I will keep you posted. I regret to inform you, that the last time I saw you, I could not deliver my booger, so, I will put it on the bottom of the page.”
And true enough, she placed a booger just above her name. But wait, there’s more. She adds one more line below her signature.
“P.S. I farted in the envelope,” she said.
What a little savage!
‘InfoSecPeezy’ commented that he’ll be framing the letter, as well as replying with a “’hard boiled’ potato with an invoice,” and a “response written backwards, including candy wrappers and a ransom demand.”
We can’t wait to hear what Niece Nemesis has to say about that!
Via Mashable
