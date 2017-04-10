Squirrel carries taco up a tree, is now everyone’s hero

In 2015, we had Pizza Rat. Now two years later, we have a successor to the internet sensation: Taco Squirrel.

In Brooklyn, a squirrel was seen happily munching on a hard-shell taco up on a tree. Twitter user Maria Bianchi captured the amusing sight, and captioned the photo, “Move over, Pizza Rat.”

Seeing rodents eating food scraps from the trash is nothing new in New York City. However, finding one that managed to drag a fragile hard-shell taco as big as itself up a tree is a rare find – and the internet agrees.

@MariaBianchi @ponyace Pizza Rat and Taco Squirrel could be the most important children's book ever. — derbydannyk (@derbydannyk) April 6, 2017

Some days, we're all Taco Squirrel https://t.co/CK9YdrcP1G — Trent Rice (@trenterice) April 6, 2017

Sometimes when it’s cold and rainy outside, you just need a 🌮 #TacoSquirrel pic.twitter.com/APEpohpblM — Jared Smith (@jaredleesmith) April 6, 2017

Some have even come out to challenge Taco Squirrel’s viral supremacy.

Pizza rat and taco squirrel? I can do one better — Meet @Eggo Squirrel! pic.twitter.com/eDlBNlDf2n — Ray Wert (@raywert) April 7, 2017

Not much else is known about the hungry rodent. All we know is that he’s an inspiration to us all. You be you, Taco Squirrel.

Via Mashable