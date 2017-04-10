The ridiculous moment a dude gets hit in the face by a pigeon on a rollercoaster

As it turns out, strong winds and stomach-churning forces aren’t the only things that will hit you on a rollercoaster ride. Birds will too.

At the opening of the Ferrari Land theme park at PortAdventura in Spain on Friday, a man tried out ‘Red Force’, the highest and fastest roller coaster in Europe, which launches riders to 111 mph in just five seconds.

The following video shows two guys at the front, eager to test out the new attraction. A few seconds into the ride, however, something smashes into the throat of the guy on the left. He’s left bewildered, touching for whatever it is that collided with him.

The look on his face says it all when he finally realises what hit him: a pigeon!

Remarkably, he manages to shake off the shock and confusion – as well as the bird – and goes back to enjoying the ride. Sadly, judging by all that blood on the man’s face, we can’t say the same for the poor bird.

Via Mashable