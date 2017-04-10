In the Netherlands, a bike bridge that doubles as a school roof

In the Dutch city of Ultrecht, there’s a bridge that not only serves as a path for cyclists and pedestrians, but also as a roof for school children.

Called the Dafne Schippers Bridge, the 360-foot structure starts at the Oog in Al neighbourhood, and stretches across the river and over an elementary school. It then winds down to an artificial hill in Victor Hugo Park.

Other parts of the school rooftop will soon be planted with a permaculture garden.

Unlike most bridges, which have only a solitary function, the Dafne Schippers Bridge also serves the community around it.

“In one fluid movement, the cycle route, park, and school are brought together to form a cohesive whole of infrastructure, architecture, and landscape,” said Marijn Schenk from NEXT Architect.

To know more about Next Architects and their work, head on over here.

Via Curbed