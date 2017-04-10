Girl sneaks horse into her parents’ bathroom just to take a selfie

Kids these days. They sneak in whatever the heck they want into the house – whether it be cigs, booze, boyfriends, and now, even horses!

On Twitter, a girl named Kait recently revealed that she had snuck her mum’s horse, Tucker, into their home. Her proof? A selfie, of course.

The images she took shows her and the steed just chilling and posing for pics in front of the bathroom mirror. According to Kait, she told her mum about it right away to make her laugh, but her dad didn’t find out until two years later.

One time I brought a horse into my parents’ bathroom for mirror selfies and didn’t tell my dad for like 2 years. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/STPc6IrKRH — KaitRides (@Mares4Life) April 4, 2017

While the family has other horses, Kait chose the 25-year-old, 1,000-lb Tucker because of his “been there done that” attitude and “general unflappability.”

“I decided to bring him inside and take pictures with him just because I wanted some really funny selfies that no one had ever seen before,” Kait said.

“I was home from college during a break, and both of my parents were at work for the day, so I knew I could get away with it. He was only in the house for about five minutes, just long enough to go in, take pictures, and leave.”

I’ve had 2 reporters ask if they can write about my horse bathroom selfies. 😂 Didn’t expect all the attention tbh. Tucker likes being famous pic.twitter.com/ObP1v5Jp5l — KaitRides (@Mares4Life) April 6, 2017

And if you’re worried about the carpet, no worries. Kait had that covered.

“Tucker is very laid-back, so it was very easy. I put four hoof boots on him so he wouldn’t get the floor dirty, then I just walked him in,” she added.

“He only had to go up one step to get in the door. He’s a good sport. He wasn’t scared or anything, he walked in like he was walking into a regular barn.”

ABC and Mashable both picked up Tucker’s tweet, so he’s basically famous now. He wants to know if that means he gets extra carrots. pic.twitter.com/cKgNYvAvYq — KaitRides (@Mares4Life) April 6, 2017

What a natural. We hope Tucker gets his own Instagram account soon!

Via Mashable