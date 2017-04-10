Lost At E Minor
Girl sneaks horse into her parents’ bathroom just to take a selfie
By Inigo del Castillo

Kids these days. They sneak in whatever the heck they want into the house – whether it be cigs, booze, boyfriends, and now, even horses!

On Twitter, a girl named Kait recently revealed that she had snuck her mum’s horse, Tucker, into their home. Her proof? A selfie, of course.

The images she took shows her and the steed just chilling and posing for pics in front of the bathroom mirror. According to Kait, she told her mum about it right away to make her laugh, but her dad didn’t find out until two years later.

While the family has other horses, Kait chose the 25-year-old, 1,000-lb Tucker because of his “been there done that” attitude and “general unflappability.”

“I decided to bring him inside and take pictures with him just because I wanted some really funny selfies that no one had ever seen before,” Kait said.

“I was home from college during a break, and both of my parents were at work for the day, so I knew I could get away with it. He was only in the house for about five minutes, just long enough to go in, take pictures, and leave.”

And if you’re worried about the carpet, no worries. Kait had that covered.

“Tucker is very laid-back, so it was very easy. I put four hoof boots on him so he wouldn’t get the floor dirty, then I just walked him in,” she added.

“He only had to go up one step to get in the door. He’s a good sport. He wasn’t scared or anything, he walked in like he was walking into a regular barn.”

What a natural. We hope Tucker gets his own Instagram account soon!

Via Mashable

