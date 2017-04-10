Exhibit lets you stand under 300 pitchforks stuck to the ceiling

If you’ve ever wanted to find out how it feels like to be attacked by levitating pitchforks (happens all the time), now’s your chance.

Hong Kong-based British artist Simon Birch has produced an installation that dares visitors to stand under 300 pitchforks precariously hanging from the ceiling.

Called The Crusher (The Talisman), the site-specific piece features hundreds of the pointy farm tools suspended high enough to let guests sit, stand, or even jump to take a nerve-wracking photo.

“It feels as if angry Gods are ready to punish us for whatever sins we might have committed,” KCRW wrote. “It definitely takes courage to stand under these pitchforks.”

The installation is part of Birch’s large-scale exhibition, entitled The 14th Factory. The project involved turning a derelict Los Angeles warehouse into a massive exhibit space, complete with works from over 20 artists.

The show runs only until the end of April, so better get there quick. For more info, head on over here.

