Aussie newsreader gets caught out live on air, has the greatest reaction you will ever see

Natasha Exelby didn’t know she was live on air – she somehow managed to handle the situation both terribly and amazingly at the same time.

The ABC News 24 newsreader was just chilling, fiddling with her pen during a pre-recorded package when the camera came back to her earlier than she expected.

But instead of calmly just looking up, Exelby momentarily and adorably freaked out – letting out a horror-movie gasp before clicking back into newsreader mode and continuing on with the bulletin.

Seamless.

Here, watch the magic unfold for yourself.

But far from being panned, Aussies have gotten around the former Channel 10 presenter.

Twitter was flooded with people who loved the crap out of Exelby’s mini screw-up, because, well, there’s nothing fun about professionalism.

This may we'll be my favourite thing that's ever happened on TV. Ever. I feel you @NatashaExelby I've done exactly this. Solidarity. 👊🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/YPPr0M0BiS — Marc Fennell (@MarcFennell) April 9, 2017

We Australians don’t like our media personalities to be straighty 180s – we love our larrikins and we love our battlers.

Karl Stefanovic has made an entire career out of it.

