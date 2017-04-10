700-year-old cave used by Knights Templar found in England is like NOTHING you’ve seen before

It looks like something straight out of The Lord of the Rings! England has some pretty cool things – Ed Sheeran, Premier League football and Harry Potter, for starters. But the latest find is more unique and amazing than almost all others.
A giant cave, which is believed to have been used by the Knights Templar over 700 years ago has been found beneath a farmer’s crops in Shropshire.
For the non-historically minded of us, the Knights Templar were a Catholic military order founded in the 12th century to guard those on their way to Jerusalem during the time of the Crusades.
The cave can be accessed through a rabbit hole just a metre under the ground and is largely untouched structurally.
The images are absolutely amazing and have to be seen to be believed.
Via BBC
