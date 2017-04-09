An unsuspecting granny had a crappy time at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a chimpanzee pelted her with its turd!

The video, taken by zookeeper Erin Vargo, shows the chimp looking up at the crowd, poop held in its hand. Then, right as the visitors chuckle, the ape lobs the doo-doo upwards, hitting a woman – right in the nose!

“It got grandma! It got grandma!” someone could be heard saying as everyone erupts into laughter.

The footage, which has now nearly three million views on YouTube, gets abruptly cut though. No one… nose what happened to the poor granny after that. Or if the chimp was punished for pulling… sh*t like that.

Via Digg