This NSFW ad campaign involves real couples going at it

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the fashion duo behind youth brand Eckhaus, have come up with a controversial Spring/Summer campaign featuring different couples – both straight and gay – having sex.

The photos are as pretty straightforward as they can get. Some of the pairs engage in foreplay, others cut to the main event. To make the images a little less shocking, private parts have been blurred out.

Oh, and you can also see some of the clothes too.

Eckhaus Latta SS17 Photography by Heji Shin View the campaign at eckhauslatta.com Photography @hejishin Art Direction @ericwrennoffice Styling #AvenaGallagher Casting @samuelmuglia Production @frankseidlitz A post shared by @eckhaus_latta on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Made for a collection called SS17, the pictures were intended to be a non-pornographic perspective of sex, the designers claimed.

“It had to be authentic. I don’t think the idea of simulation ever even crossed our mind,” said Eckhaus. “For us, it was really important to think of sex as something really natural and not something fabricated, hyper-sexualized, or taboo.”

Eckhaus Latta SS17 Photography by Heji Shin View the campaign at eckhauslatta.com Photography @hejishin Art Direction @ericwrennoffice Styling #AvenaGallagher Casting @samuelmuglia Production @frankseidlitz A post shared by @eckhaus_latta on Mar 31, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

The campaign was captured by Korean-German photographer Heji Shin, who told W Magazine:

“We were thinking of how we were using sexuality, the relationship between fashion advertising and sexuality—and in very direct terms saying sex sells,” which as Shin added, led to a “sex-positive, body-positive, sexuality-positive.”

Eckhaus Latta SS17 Photography by Heji Shin View the campaign at eckhauslatta.com Photography @hejishin Art Direction @ericwrennoffice Styling #AvenaGallagher Casting @samuelmuglia Production @frankseidlitz A post shared by @eckhaus_latta on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

The hardest part of the shoot wasn’t the male models (HA!), but rather, finding couples willing to participate, which took six months. The long wait was worth it, though, considering the brand’s website crashed. Maybe people just wanted to see the clothes in those photos?

Eckhaus Latta SS17 Photography by Heji Shin View the campaign at eckhauslatta.com Photography @hejishin Art Direction @ericwrennoffice Styling #AvenaGallagher Casting @samuelmuglia Production @frankseidlitz A post shared by @eckhaus_latta on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Eckhaus Latta SS17 Photography by Heji Shin View the campaign at eckhauslatta.com Photography @hejishin Art Direction @ericwrennoffice Styling #AvenaGallagher Casting @samuelmuglia Production @frankseidlitz A post shared by @eckhaus_latta on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Eckhaus Latta SS17 Photography by Heji Shin View the campaign at eckhauslatta.com Photography @hejishin Art Direction @ericwrennoffice Styling #AvenaGallagher Casting @samuelmuglia Production @frankseidlitz A post shared by @eckhaus_latta on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Via Bandt