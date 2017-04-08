Lost At E Minor
This NSFW ad campaign involves real couples going at it
Photography

This NSFW ad campaign involves real couples going at it

By Inigo del Castillo

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the fashion duo behind youth brand Eckhaus, have come up with a controversial Spring/Summer campaign featuring different couples – both straight and gay – having sex.

The photos are as pretty straightforward as they can get. Some of the pairs engage in foreplay, others cut to the main event. To make the images a little less shocking, private parts have been blurred out.

Oh, and you can also see some of the clothes too.

Made for a collection called SS17, the pictures were intended to be a non-pornographic perspective of sex, the designers claimed.

“It had to be authentic. I don’t think the idea of simulation ever even crossed our mind,” said Eckhaus. “For us, it was really important to think of sex as something really natural and not something fabricated, hyper-sexualized, or taboo.”

The campaign was captured by Korean-German photographer Heji Shin, who told W Magazine:

“We were thinking of how we were using sexuality, the relationship between fashion advertising and sexuality—and in very direct terms saying sex sells,” which as Shin added, led to a “sex-positive, body-positive, sexuality-positive.”

The hardest part of the shoot wasn’t the male models (HA!), but rather, finding couples willing to participate, which took six months. The long wait was worth it, though, considering the brand’s website crashed. Maybe people just wanted to see the clothes in those photos?

Via Bandt

