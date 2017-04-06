Elon Musk’s new company Neuralink might be his most sci-fi idea yet

Elon Musk is a man who likes to think big, whether its rockets, cars, or energy storage. And now he wants to turn us all into cyborgs.

That’s the idea behind Musk’s newest company, Neuralink. The company’s mission will be to create direct interfaces between machine technology and the human nervous system. In other words: cyborgs.

So why would a guy like Musk start turning his thoughts toward a future of human cyborgs? According to Musk himself, it’s because he fears that humanity might be completely outclassed by our own artificial intelligence creations in the near future.

This idea – that humans might be surpassed by AI much sooner than anticipated – has been gaining traction in recent years, especially in the wake of Nick Bostrom’s widely influential book on the subject, Superintelligence.

And Musk himself has been influenced by this way of thinking. In fact, he recently participated in a panel discussion of the book, and the questions it raises about humanity’s future. If you’re not familiar with Musk, that’s him on the far left of the panel:

But knowing the reason why a guy like Musk would be motivated to start a company like Neuralink doesn’t tell us much about what the company will actually do.

According to their current plans, they won’t be going straight for a full human-cyborg moonshot (although given Musk’s fondness for moonshot projects, that might come as a surprise). Instead, Neuralink will focus on the low-hanging fruit of computer-brain interfaces, trying to develop treatments for conditions like chronic depression.

But in the long run, there can be no doubt that Musk intends for the company to become a world-changing one. Just like everything he ever does.

Who else can you think of who promises to send you to Mars, gives you an electric car, a PayPal account, and (eventually) a Hyperloop? And now he’s promising to turn you into a cyborg as well. It seems there’s nobody quite like Elon.