this-tiny-house-in-japan-will-make-you-rethink-your-living-space

Suddenly, your place doesn’t seem too crowded. The Japanese have long been masters of efficiency and creativity in various crafts, and this example of minimalist architecture is no exception. If there’s anything you can take away from this, it’s that you have no excuse not to declutter and make the most out of the little space you have.

This modest nest in the Horinouchi suburb of Tokyo was designed by Kota Mizuishi, and it’s a testament to the Japanese deserving a seat on the table when it comes to building the world’s best tiny homes.

The premise of the house’s design was to get the most out of a tiny triangular space on the riverside, while of course abiding by building regulations. From the outside, what’s most noticeable is the unusually elongated second floor. A closer look will reveal that the space left down below is enough for a small vehicle.

Through the front door is immediately the master’s bedroom with a bathroom, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But again, let’s remember what Mizuishi had to work with. There’s also plenty of storage space at the ground level.

Climb up the stairs and you’ll be welcomed into a spacious living area with desk space for several people, a complete kitchen, and a balcony facing the river. A ladder leads to a loft/playroom.

Mizuishi took advantage of the location and made sure enough windows faced the river. This also allows plenty of natural light to enter, particularly at the second level.

Via Bored Panda