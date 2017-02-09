Lost At E Minor
This zoetrope tattoo comes to life when its owner spins around
This zoetrope tattoo comes to life when its owner spins around

By Inigo del Castillo

A tattoo that can move and dance? Sounds like something from a fantasy novel, but it really is possible.

Sean Arnold of ‘Bob & Charlie Roberts Spotlight Tattoo’ in Los Angeles recently made a tattoo that comes to life whenever its owner moves. The following video from animation studio ‘Open the Portal’ shows the tattoo in action, with its lone character morphing into a clock as the body it is inked on spins.

If the design looks familiar, that’s because it was inspired by a zoetrope, an antique cylindrical device that animates a series of still drawings once it goes into motion. It was highly popular in an era when photographic film wasn’t invented yet.

