A tattoo that can move and dance? Sounds like something from a fantasy novel, but it really is possible.

Sean Arnold of ‘Bob & Charlie Roberts Spotlight Tattoo’ in Los Angeles recently made a tattoo that comes to life whenever its owner moves. The following video from animation studio ‘Open the Portal’ shows the tattoo in action, with its lone character morphing into a clock as the body it is inked on spins.

If the design looks familiar, that’s because it was inspired by a zoetrope, an antique cylindrical device that animates a series of still drawings once it goes into motion. It was highly popular in an era when photographic film wasn’t invented yet.

