Obama’s incredible vacation photos remind everyone of their ex, is the meme of 2017

Obama is America’s ex. And his photos prove it.
America’s former President left the White House for good in January and is now living the dream – kite surfing in the British Virgin Isles with BFF and mogul, Richard Branson.
In fact, everyone’s beginning to notice that the photos are eerily similar to the ones your ex posts to Instagram after they start dating a mega-hottie just a week or two after you break up.
And so a meme was born.
But can someone think about poor Joe??
I mean sure, he’s spent the last eight years dealing with a hostile Republican Congress, people claiming his birth certificate was forged and voters dubbing you the anti-Christ – all while dragging the country out of recession, delivering universal health-care and fighting ISIS.
So he probably deserves a good break.
But it still hurts us a bit that while America burns to the ground as the Trump presidency ramps up the crazy, Obama’s just out here having the time of his life.
Well, at least we still have our memes.
#CallUsBackPls
