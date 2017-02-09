Lost At E Minor
These ceramics look like Shiba Inus and we definitely want one
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for These ceramics look like Shiba Inus and we definitely want one
Art

These ceramics look like Shiba Inus and we definitely want one

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Fukuoka, Japan-based artist Tetsuya Iseda has come up with a collection of ceramics perfect for Shiba Inu fans.

Iseda’s ceramic works feature adorable plates, cups, vases, and figurines that resemble the internet-famous dog breed. He handcrafts each one to contain those irresistible puppy dog eyes, as well as that infectious smile.

If there’s such a thing as a crazy cat lady, then these items have now made it possible to fill our homes with crazy Shiba Inu lady stuff.

Shiba Inu plates

Iseda also makes figurines inspired by other animals, such as cats and pugs. You can buy some of his creations over on Etsy.

Via Design Taxi

these-ceramics-look-like-shiba-inus-and-we-definitely-want-one4
these-ceramics-look-like-shiba-inus-and-we-definitely-want-one6
these-ceramics-look-like-shiba-inus-and-we-definitely-want-one1
these-ceramics-look-like-shiba-inus-and-we-definitely-want-one5

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Leave a comment