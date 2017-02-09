‘Shark Man’ suit lets you build your own private space anywhere

Good news, introverts. We’ve now have a fool-proof way of keeping people from bugging us whenever we go out: by turning into a shark!

Made by product designer Yang Zhao, the ‘SharkMan’ is a piece of furniture you can manipulate to transform into your own mobile private space. By simply folding its panels – or the shark’s body parts, rather – you can change it depending on the situation.

For instance, it can be folded into a makeshift tent if you want to take a nap, a cubicle if you want to work on your laptop, or a massive hoodie if you want to be left alone.

Unfortunately, not much else is known about the designer or the product. So we’ll just have to settle with not ever going out of our bedroom (which isn’t so bad either).

Via Design Taxi