This remix of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ will brighten your day!

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year since we lost the musical icon that was David Bowie.

He continues to impress as we listen to his old catalogue, his brilliant (and underrated) Blackstar album, and now his ‘No Plan’ EP.

The EP’s four tracks were originally recorded during the Blackstar sessions and first appeared in the Broadway musical ‘Lazarus’. While the songs were included on the ‘Lazarus: Original Cast Recording’ album in October 2016, they are now isolated as the final songs recorded by the legend.

As Bowie would want this day to be a celebration, we also bring you an exclusive remix of Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ by Technocolor, an electronic artist based out of Utah and Hawaii.

Considered as one of the greatest songs of all time, ‘Heroes’ tells the story of a German couple who meet on opposite sides every day under a gun turret on The Berlin Wall.

In fact, it was while living in Berlin that Bowie saw his producer and his love kiss “by the wall” in front of him as he looked out of the Hansa Studio window.

This same sense of joy found hidden in sadness is the perfect way to spend the day remembering one of the great artists of our time.