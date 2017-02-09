Johnny Depp, David Lynch help teen with cancer make a zombie movie

The Make A Film foundation is making unforgettable dreams possible for terminally ill children. Even better, some A-class stars are getting on board.

As described by the official website, the foundation “grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions, helping them to create short film legacies by teaming them with noted actors, directors and writers.

They add: “We believe the art of filmmaking is not only healing and therapeutic, but also offers hope and builds self-esteem.”

The initiative has already seen 15-year-old Rina Goldberg partner with Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody to produce a film named The Magic Bracelet. Rina sadly passed away due to Mitochondrial disease, but her story lives on in this film.

With the growth of the organisation, more actors are donating their time to these children with dreams that may never see the light of day.

Recently, a group of celebrities have come together to star in The Black Ghiandola, a zombie thriller by 16-year-old Anthony Conti, who is currently battling stage IV adrenal cortical cancer.

Conti had the opportunity to play the lead role with support characters portrayed by actors such as Johnny Depp, David Lynch, Laura Dern, and J.K. Simmons.

Johnny Depp meeting the Ghiandola on the set of "The Black Ghiandola". #celebrity #filmmaking #johnnydepp #zombie #gore #horror #makeafilm #theblackghiandola A photo posted by Anthony Conti (@anthony_conti_offical) on Nov 26, 2016 at 4:35am PST

You can follow the film’s progress on the official website here, as well as donating to the cause.