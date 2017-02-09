This colour is SO ugly, it can help you quit your vices

Have you ever experienced a colour so gross that you were repulsed by anything it represented? Well, brace yourselves, because here it is.

The world’s ugliest colour has finally been named as Pantone 448 C. It’s sort of like a khaki green with a tinge of yellow throughout. It’s like the colour inside the dirtiest diaper you’ve ever changed.

It was found after months of research by an Australian government-funded research team. The aim of the study was to determine which colour could deter people from the habit of smoking. The colour chosen was described as “death,” “tar,” and “dirty.”

All tobacco products in Australia are now coloured Pantone 448 C due to this study. This will hopefully deter people from pursuing their addiction.

Ireland, France, and the UK have now also begun planning to make their tobacco products equally as gruesome as the colour that Australia has adopted.