What did we do to deserve the cookie dough cafe in NYC?

In New York City, a café has opened up serving the most delicious cookies – or rather, what should have been cookies.

DŌ – pronounced ‘dough’ – is a Greenwich Village café that serves colourful desserts made from safe-to-eat cookie dough. The business was founded by Kristen Tomlan, who discovered that eating the ingredient by itself is delicious. She started selling online and quickly grew a following, until the time finally came to open a store.

“I created DŌ to let dessert lovers eat cookie dough exactly how they crave it — straight from the mixing bowl,” she said.

If you’re a bit apprehensive about food safety, know that Tomlan uses pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour to make sure no one gets salmonella.

The café serves different flavours, such as Signature Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie, Gimme S’More, and Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle. It also offers other confections, like baked cookies, cookie ice cream sandwiches, cookie cakes, and a cookie treat for your pup.

Their store’s hot pink neon sign even captures how we feel right now: “Dreams dough come true.”

Via Mashable