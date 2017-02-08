New Yorkers band together to remove swastikas on the subway

How do we fight back against the rising tide of anti-semitism? Well for New York City, the answer is love. Also hand sanitizers.

In a Facebook post by commuter Gregory Locke, he detailed a heartwarming incident of subway passengers coming together to remove swastikas and hate speech drawn on the train car’s windows and ads.

“The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do,” he wrote. “One guy got up and said, ‘Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.’ He found some tissues and got to work.”

The passengers rallied around the man’s words and went into action, reaching into their bags for tissues and hand sanitizer. Then more and more people joined to scrub off the offensive imagery.

“Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone,” added Locke.

We will not let hate win. And, another reason to carry hand sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/bgrAJf7SCv — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 5, 2017

In an interview with ABC 7 News, Locke expressed how encouraging the moment was in a world increasingly fueled by hate.

“Seeing a bunch of strangers stand up for, and come together to stand up for what everyone knows is right, was very heartening,” he told the station.

“I guess this is Trump’s America,” Locke recalled hearing one commuter say.

“No sir, it’s not,” he responded on Facebook. “Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it.”

Via Mashable