He might not have his own biographical film starring Liam Neeson, but Sir Nicholas Winton is every bit as important as Oskar Schindler.

In December 1938, Winton – a stockbroker and socialist with an interest in international affairs – was about to go on a skiing trip in Switzerland when he received a letter from his friend Martin Blake. He told Winton to ditch his plans and come to Prague.

“I have a most interesting assignment and I need your help,” the invitation read. “Don’t bother bringing your skis.”

Once in Prague, Winton witnessed how dire the situation was for 250,000 Jews fleeing persecution in German-occupied Sudetenland. Refugee camps were filled to the brim, food was becoming scarce, and winter had arrived.

Winton and his colleagues set up headquarters in a hotel and started taking down names of families who allowed their kids to be taken to safety in London. He also returned to the British capital to take on loads of paperwork. This included making sure every child fit the government’s strict refugee policy, and finding the children foster families.

Between March and August 1939, just before WWII broke out, Winton was able to evacuate 669 on board eight trains that passed through Nazi Germany.

In 1988, the BBC programme That’s Life! invited Winton to attend their show. What he didn’t know was that many of the evacuated children were there in the audience with him! When presenter Esther Rantzen said, “Stand up if you owe your life to Nicholas Winton,” everyone around him stood up.

Cue: tears. Lots of tears.

Winton passed away two years ago at the age of 106. A year before his passing, he was honoured with the Czech Republic’s highest award, the Order of the White Lion.

