Japanese mum makes cookies that look more like tiny meals

At first glance, you might think these are tiny meals for ants, but upon closer inspection, you’ll realise they’re actually cleverly-disguised cookies!

Chikoto Kawakami, a mum and baker from Osaka, makes cookies that look like they are miniature Japanese dinners. Some of her ‘recipes’ include ramen, sushi, pork katsudon, and chirashi don.

Aside from main courses, Kawakami also mimics desserts in her desserts, such as cakes, cupcakes, and ice cream.

As you can imagine, baking these treats is no easy task. Kawakami first makes plates, bowls, and trays out of biscuits. Then, she molds the food items, carefully crafting each one to match its real counterpart’s colour and texture.

抹茶のスイーツ🍵タルト風も作ってみました #icingcookies #sugarcookies #sweets #cakes #抹茶スイーツ #抹茶#抹茶タルト #アイシングクッキー #フォンダン

The results are mind-blowingly beautiful. It’d be a shame these cookies would have to be eaten eventually.

See more of Chikito Kawakami’s work over on Instagram.

このクッキーで何を作ろうか？と悩んで思い付いたのが…天ぷらそばときつねうどん！器が5㎝位のアイシングクッキーです #アイシングクッキー #sugarcookies #きつねうどん #天ぷらそば #おにぎり #おはぎ #フォンダン

フジテレビ めざましテレビさんで紹介していただきました海鮮鍋🍲 撮影日にはsugarsugarの先生方 @pukukkie @tinytiny0922 @chocolat.chiechie 3名様にお手伝いいただき無事終える事ができました😊ありがとうございました♥️

