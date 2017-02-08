Japanese mum makes cookies that look more like tiny meals

At first glance, you might think these are tiny meals for ants, but upon closer inspection, you’ll realise they’re actually cleverly-disguised cookies!
Chikoto Kawakami, a mum and baker from Osaka, makes cookies that look like they are miniature Japanese dinners. Some of her ‘recipes’ include ramen, sushi, pork katsudon, and chirashi don.
Aside from main courses, Kawakami also mimics desserts in her desserts, such as cakes, cupcakes, and ice cream.
As you can imagine, baking these treats is no easy task. Kawakami first makes plates, bowls, and trays out of biscuits. Then, she molds the food items, carefully crafting each one to match its real counterpart’s colour and texture.
The results are mind-blowingly beautiful. It’d be a shame these cookies would have to be eaten eventually.
See more of Chikito Kawakami’s work over on Instagram.
Via RocketNews24
