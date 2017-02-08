Lost At E Minor
If Colonel Sanders was Japanese, everything would be expectedly weird
Inigo del Castillo
KFC may have been founded in America, but by the looks of it, it would’ve been more interesting if it originated in Japan.

The following video from YouTube channel ‘schymoyoho’ imagines what Colonel Sanders would look like if he was Japanese.

It shows a localised version of the fast food chain’s founder confronting a thieving ninja. He then does the unexpected and strange: he starts yodeling the ‘Chicken Attack’ song and turns his pet fowl into a white ninja.

It’s oddly mesmerising to watch, and even catchy to listen to.

The man behind the role of Asian Colonel Sanders was Takeo Ischi, one of Japan’s best yodelers. As of writing, the video has already amassed more than 1.7 million views.

