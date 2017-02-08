Guy illustrates fun facts that are too strange to be real

A reindeer stuck in a submarine? Napoleon Bonaparte attacked by bunnies? Sounds like something from Ripley’s Believe It or Not, but these fun facts actually come from artist Mike Lowery.
The Atlanta-based children’s book illustrator draws facts that are both random and strange. Using cute and expressive characters, he presents these trivia in a humorous way – even adding some dad jokes in the mix.
Some of his past works include one with a jockey dying mid-race and still winning against 20-to-1 odds. Another shows how it’s illegal to pawn dentures in Las Vegas.
According to Lowery, the series began as a morning warm-up exercise but eventually turned into an ongoing two-year project.
“Every morning,” Lowery told Bored Panda, “before I start my day, I sit down and draw out some really weird fact that I found.”
Head on over to Mike Lowery’s Instagram account to see more illustrated fun facts.
Via My Modern Met
