Guy illustrates fun facts that are too strange to be real
Guy illustrates fun facts that are too strange to be real

Inigo del Castillo
A reindeer stuck in a submarine? Napoleon Bonaparte attacked by bunnies? Sounds like something from Ripley’s Believe It or Not, but these fun facts actually come from artist Mike Lowery.

The Atlanta-based children’s book illustrator draws facts that are both random and strange. Using cute and expressive characters, he presents these trivia in a humorous way – even adding some dad jokes in the mix.

Some of his past works include one with a jockey dying mid-race and still winning against 20-to-1 odds. Another shows how it’s illegal to pawn dentures in Las Vegas.

According to Lowery, the series began as a morning warm-up exercise but eventually turned into an ongoing two-year project.

“Every morning,” Lowery told Bored Panda, “before I start my day, I sit down and draw out some really weird fact that I found.”

Head on over to Mike Lowery’s Instagram account to see more illustrated fun facts.

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

