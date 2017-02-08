Guy illustrates fun facts that are too strange to be real

A reindeer stuck in a submarine? Napoleon Bonaparte attacked by bunnies? Sounds like something from Ripley’s Believe It or Not, but these fun facts actually come from artist Mike Lowery.

The Atlanta-based children’s book illustrator draws facts that are both random and strange. Using cute and expressive characters, he presents these trivia in a humorous way – even adding some dad jokes in the mix.

Some of his past works include one with a jockey dying mid-race and still winning against 20-to-1 odds. Another shows how it’s illegal to pawn dentures in Las Vegas.

Today's fact is all about CARROTS. Apparently everyone thinks rabbits eat carrots because of…bugs bunny. #randomillustratedfacts #facts #rabbits #sketchbook #illustration A photo posted by Mike Lowery (@mikelowerystudio) on Sep 10, 2016 at 7:20am PDT

According to Lowery, the series began as a morning warm-up exercise but eventually turned into an ongoing two-year project.

“Every morning,” Lowery told Bored Panda, “before I start my day, I sit down and draw out some really weird fact that I found.”

Head on over to Mike Lowery’s Instagram account to see more illustrated fun facts.

Today random illustrated fact! #randomillustratedfacts #sketchbook #whales #mobydick A photo posted by Mike Lowery (@mikelowerystudio) on Aug 30, 2016 at 6:38am PDT

Happy thanksgiving folks. Here's a horse poop post to celebrate. #sketchbook #randomillustratedfacts #illustration #facts A photo posted by Mike Lowery (@mikelowerystudio) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:31am PST

Watch out! #randomillustratedfacts #sharks #facts #fact #sketchbook A photo posted by Mike Lowery (@mikelowerystudio) on Aug 8, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

I'm not sure why the cat is wearing swim trunks. #randomillustratedfacts #sketchbook #illustration #facts A photo posted by Mike Lowery (@mikelowerystudio) on Nov 22, 2016 at 6:49am PST

Was digging through some of the early #randomillustratedfacts. This is definitely still one of the weirdest things I've read. #sketchbook #illustration A photo posted by Mike Lowery (@mikelowerystudio) on Aug 7, 2016 at 1:39pm PDT

Just in time for Summer! #randomillustratedfacts #sketchbook #japan A photo posted by Mike Lowery (@mikelowerystudio) on May 28, 2016 at 7:31am PDT

Via My Modern Met