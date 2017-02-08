Artist uses coffee to make highly-realistic portraits of celebs

When dealing with a creative block, self-taught artist Nuria Salcedo turns to coffee – but not like how you’d expect.

The artist-cum-architect from the small Spanish town of Ontinyent creates incredibly-realistic portraits made not with paint, but with coffee. Her works oft depict different celebrities – such as Jared Leto and Eddie Redmayne – as well as pop culture characters and landscapes.

Her process begins by drawing the outlines with a brown pencil, then filling the details in with layers and layers of her drink (which can last for many hours).

According to Salcedo, she started painting with coloured pencils and other traditional techniques as a creative outlet when she’s not doing work as an architect. She later moved on to coffee after seeing the artworks of fellow artist Marie A. Aristidou.

“I have always liked being creative and coffee gave me a lot of new possibilities. I fell in love with it after finishing my first piece and I have not stopped using coffee since then,” she told Sprudge.

You can see more of Nuria Salcedo and her art here.

Via Design Taxi