A world map with places replaced by over 1,000 song titles

While most maps help you find your way when you’re lost, the World Song Map actually helps you get lost… in music.

Designed by London-based studio Dorothy, the map looks like your typical Mercator projection, but with 1,200 song references in lieu of names of places. For instance, the USA is marked with Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA, while Japan is labeled by The Vapors’ Turning Japanese.

The map also lists 200 musical references to cities, oceans, rivers, and landmarks.

“We wanted to combine the real places (e.g. ‘Back In The USSR,’ ‘London Calling,’ ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn,’ ‘Tour De France’) with descriptions (‘River Deep,’ ‘Mountain High,’ ‘I Am A Rock,’ ‘Summer Night City,’ ‘Teenage Wasteland,’)” said Phil Skegg, designer at Dorothy.

As if those weren’t enough to entertain you for hours, Skegg even included some low-key references in there. These include Joy Division’s Isolation on North Korea and Green Day’s American Idiot on Florida. Touché!

The World Song Map is available in two editions: classic and special. Previously, we featured a similar map, one showing all the locales Tom Watts has sung about.

Via My Modern Met