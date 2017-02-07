Ray from Gumtree is off on his dream fishing adventure and reeling in whoppers

Ray from the Gumtree ad is a national treasure, and now he’s officially off on the trip of a lifetime because sometimes dreams do come true.

In case you missed it here’s a very brief summary of how Australia fell in love with Ray:

1. Ray put out an ad on Gumtree asking for a mate to fish with because his wife/fishing buddy had recently passed away.

2. Everyone’s heart broke.

3. Australia started a social media campaign to find Ray a mate – #IllFishWithYou

4. We found him a mate!

5. Two Brisbane brothers said they’d take him on a chartered fishing trip to Stradbroke Island.

6. We weren’t crying, you were crying.

Not all stories have a happy ending, but sometimes they do – and when they do, we should cherish the crap out of them.

So go ahead, and cherish the crap out of these photos of Ray having the bloody time of his life with the Batsinilas brothers.

Mati Batsinilas told the ABC, they’d already reeled in about 25 whiting.

“The weather gods have been on our side, which is cool.”

“He’s here now and it’s unreal … I can’t explain it in words,” Batsinilas said.

“It’s so good to see him smile. The feedback has been unreal and the support from everyone has been phenomenal.”

The adventure’s not over, on Wednesday they’re taking Ray out ona 4WD road trip to catch beachworms for one last hurrah.

This is my favourite story of 2017.