This buff dude can walk better in high heels than you

Miss France might have won the crown at the recently-concluded Miss Universe pageant, but we all know who the real queen is here: this jacked dude strutting his stuff in six-inch heels.

Sinon Loresca is a model, actor, comedian, and social media entertainer from Manila. To show his support for Miss Philippines Maxine Medina, he posted an Instagram video showing his own version of the pageant’s swimsuit segment.

We’re not sure though which is more impressive here: that tanned muscular physique, or that he’s slaying those Speedos and pair of heels.

For the Philippines 🇵🇭 #missuniverse walk of fame 👠👠👑 A video posted by 🅾️FFICIAL 🅰️CCOUNT 🇵🇭 (@sinonloresca) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:59pm PST

If that flawless walk isn’t fabulous enough, just look at Loresca doing the evening gown portion. Stunning!

Evening Gown competition 👑👠❤️ #missuniverse A video posted by 🅾️FFICIAL 🅰️CCOUNT 🇵🇭 (@sinonloresca) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:59pm PST

And did we mention he exercises on the treadmill with heels on? GUUURL.

hard training to become a KING OF CATWALK 👠👠 A video posted by 🅾️FFICIAL 🅰️CCOUNT 🇵🇭 (@sinonloresca) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:56am PST

We demand someone award this guy a crown!

My first walk as MISS UNIVERSE 👑👠👑👠 #missuniverse A video posted by 🅾️FFICIAL 🅰️CCOUNT 🇵🇭 (@sinonloresca) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:32am PST

Via Distractify