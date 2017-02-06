Lost At E Minor
This buff dude can walk better in high heels than you
Inigo del Castillo
Miss France might have won the crown at the recently-concluded Miss Universe pageant, but we all know who the real queen is here: this jacked dude strutting his stuff in six-inch heels.

Sinon Loresca is a model, actor, comedian, and social media entertainer from Manila. To show his support for Miss Philippines Maxine Medina, he posted an Instagram video showing his own version of the pageant’s swimsuit segment.

We’re not sure though which is more impressive here: that tanned muscular physique, or that he’s slaying those Speedos and pair of heels.

For the Philippines 🇵🇭 #missuniverse walk of fame 👠👠👑

If that flawless walk isn’t fabulous enough, just look at Loresca doing the evening gown portion. Stunning!

Evening Gown competition 👑👠❤️ #missuniverse

And did we mention he exercises on the treadmill with heels on? GUUURL.

hard training to become a KING OF CATWALK 👠👠

We demand someone award this guy a crown!

My first walk as MISS UNIVERSE 👑👠👑👠 #missuniverse

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

