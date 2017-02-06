Colossal painting to form the base of new art museum in Melbourne

Melbourne just got a mural the size of an Olympic-sized swimming pool. However, you might miss it because it’s not on a wall – it’s actually on the floor!

Australian contemporary artist Reko Rennie has created a massive 44 x 20 metre artwork for a new public art museum by the Lyon Housemuseum. Called VISIBLE INVISIBLE, the mural is the artist’s largest, most time-consuming work to date and will be the base of the expansion building.

It took 600 litres of paint to finish the entire piece. It depicts iconography of Rennie’s Aboriginal Kamilaroi heritage, along with elements of graffiti. Here, take a look at how huge this thing is.

“This work turns the tradition role of camouflage on its head, using it to amplify, rather than conceal my identity, and to stake my claim to a luminous, commanding form of cultural visibility,” said Rennie.

Once construction is done in 2018, the new $14.5 million public art museum – called the Lyon Housemuseum galleries – will be one of Melbourne’s largest contemporary art precincts.

‘We wanted to rethink the foundation laying for the new museum,” said founding benefactor Corbett Lyon. “I was struck by the idea of painting a large image over the whole of the foundation, and then progressively covering it up; a bit like the ‘Lost Leonardo’ in Florence.

“Artist Reko Rennie was very enthusiastic and has produced a truly spectacular work. The title, VISIBLE INVISIBLE perfectly captures the idea.”

A portion of the artwork will still be visible once the museum opens in 2018, a subtle but beautiful reminder of its colourful beginning.