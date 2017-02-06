An artist spent an entire year tying knots every day

In January 2016, artist Windy Chien started a project on learning to tie a new knot every day for an entire year – that’s 366 in total (it was a leap year).

The San Francisco-based artist (formerly an Apple project manager) took up knot tying to explore her creativity. She entitled the project Year of Knots, and got inspiration from over 3,900 variations from The Ashley Book of Knots – as well as inventing some of her own styles.

“I like the repetition of knots—it lets me get into a state of flow,” said Chien. “But what I’m primarily interested in is how our eyes follow a line. The line is one of the six building blocks of art, and I’m obsessed with it.”

With the project complete, Chien is now looking to do experiments with various colours and materials, such as ethernet cables.

“Everyone on the planet who makes a three-strand knot will make that the same,” she added. “But what if I make it with indigo and black rope and double it? Or I could play with scale, and make a gigantic knot.”

You can know more about Windy Chien and her work here.

#yearofknots by the lovely and inspirational @windychien A photo posted by Elena (@elenatheunicorn) on Sep 22, 2016 at 11:03am PDT

@windychien year of knots A photo posted by THE FIBER STUDIO (@thefiberstudio) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Via This Is Colossal