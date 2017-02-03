This lady somehow got a python stuck in her earlobe

Look, we’ve all been there before. Just when you think your day can’t get any worse, you somehow get a ball python stuck in the large, stretched hole you made in your earlobe. That is so you!

Oddly enough, the very same thing recently happened to an Oregon woman, who had to make a visit to the emergency room as a result of her ball python’s impulsive decision to put his head through her earlobe.

The incident is best summed up in the words of the hapless victim herself, who posted a captioned picture of the fiasco on facebook, naturally.

You know, back when our parents’ generation was young, and snakes would inadverently get jammed in our their ears, they would just feel embarrassed for an hour or two, and then get on with their lives.

But with this generation, thanks to the glories of social media, every little snake-embedding-itself-in-an-earlobe incident is immortalized online.

Like I said, we’ve all been there.

As for how the snake victim is doing, the human victim, one Ashley Glawe, reassured reporters that the snake had recovered just fine. Said Ms. Glawe: “He acted like nothing even happened, and was totally chill.”

No word yet on whether any interesting medical findings came out of this story. But don’t be surprised in the near future to find the medical profession suggesting that snakes and body modifications should only be combined in the form of your cousin’s old Metallica tatoo. He says its ironic now, but you know his secret.

Via HuffPo.